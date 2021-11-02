Dow Movers: V, CSCO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 28.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.3%. Visa is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.7%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.