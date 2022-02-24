In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Salesforce.com has lost about 23.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 3.9%. Visa is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 3.8%, and Intel, trading down 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, CRM

