Dow Movers: V, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 6.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.5%. Visa is lower by about 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.2%, and Honeywell International, trading up 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.