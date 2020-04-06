Dow Movers: UTX, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 10.2%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 34.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is United Technologies, trading flat on the day. United Technologies is lower by about 42.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading up 1.4%, and Dow, trading up 9.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.