Dow Movers: UNH, TRV

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Travelers Companies registers a 4.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.9%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 1.7%, and Chevron, trading up 1.1% on the day.

