Dow Movers: UNH, RTX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Raytheon Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Raytheon Technologies has lost about 33.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.6%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading flat on the day, and Boeing, trading up 2.7% on the day.

