Dow Movers: UNH, NKE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike (NKE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Nike registers a 18.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 1.4%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pfizer (PFE), trading down 1.0%, and McDonald's Corp (MCD), trading up 0.7% on the day.

