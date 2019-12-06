Dow Movers: UNH, MMM

In early trading on Friday, shares of 3M (MMM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, 3M has lost about 10.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 0.3%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble Company (PG), trading up 0.1%, and Dow (DOW), trading up 2.3% on the day.

