Dow Movers: UNH, HD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Home Depot (HD) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 1.2%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 1.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 0.6%, and Travelers Companies (TRV), trading up 1.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

