Dow Movers: UNH, DOW

In early trading on Friday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 0.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.4%. UnitedHealth Group Inc is showing a gain of 14.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.0%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.8% on the day.

