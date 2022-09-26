In early trading on Monday, shares of Salesforce (CRM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 41.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 1.9%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), trading down 1.1%, and Apple (AAPL), trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, CRM

