In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 29.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.4%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.1%, and Walt Disney, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.