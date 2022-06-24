In early trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 29.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 2.1%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.9%, and Boeing, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, CRM

