In early trading on Friday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 8.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.4%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.4%, and Walt Disney, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, CAT

