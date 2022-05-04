In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 5.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.8%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 0.6%, and Chevron, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, CAT

