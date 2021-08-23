Dow Movers: UNH, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.5%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 22.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.5%, and Chevron, trading up 2.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.