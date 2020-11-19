Dow Movers: UNH, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 35.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.7%. UnitedHealth Group Inc is showing a gain of 15.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.4%, and Walmart, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.