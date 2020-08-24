Dow Movers: UNH, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 47.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.7%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.6%, and Apple, trading up 1.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.