Dow Movers: UNH, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 12.3%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 53.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group Inc is lower by about 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 1.2%, and American Express, trading up 6.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.