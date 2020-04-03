Dow Movers: UNH, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 61.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 2.3%, and Pfizer trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.