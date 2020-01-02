Dow Movers: UNH, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.6%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.5%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.