Dow Movers: UNH, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express (AXP) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, American Express registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 1.2%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines Corp (IBM), trading down 0.6%, and Dow (DOW), trading up 0.8% on the day.

