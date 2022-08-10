In early trading on Wednesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, American Express registers a 0.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading flat on the day. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 7.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading flat on the day, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, AXP

