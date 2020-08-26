Dow Movers: UNH, AAPL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Apple registers a 71.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.7%. UnitedHealth Group Inc is showing a gain of 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.6%, and Walt Disney, trading up 0.7% on the day.

