In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 17.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.3%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.5%, and Boeing, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, AAPL

