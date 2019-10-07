Markets
Dow Movers: TRV, VZ

In early trading on Monday, shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Verizon Communications registers a 7.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies (TRV), trading down 1.2%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 19.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa (V), trading down 1.0%, and Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading up 0.3% on the day.

Most Popular