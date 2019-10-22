Dow Movers: TRV, PG

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Procter & Gamble Company (PG) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble Company registers a 34.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies (TRV), trading down 7.6%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 4.0%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading up 2.2% on the day.

