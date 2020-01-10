Markets
Dow Movers: TRV, PFE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pfizer (PFE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Pfizer registers a 0.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies (TRV), trading down 1.1%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart (WMT), trading down 0.9%, and Intel Corp (INTC), trading up 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

