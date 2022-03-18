In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Merck registers a 3.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 1.8%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 13.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.7%, and Nike, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, MRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.