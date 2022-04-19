In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 3.9%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.6%, and Nike, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, JNJ

