In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Salesforce Inc has lost about 14.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 2.0%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 16.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading down 1.1%, and Intel, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, CRM

