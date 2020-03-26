Dow Movers: TRV, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 47.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 1.1%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.7%, and American Express, trading up 6.3% on the day.

