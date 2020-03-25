Dow Movers: TRV, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 12.4%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 55.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 5.8%. Travelers Companies Inc is lower by about 35.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.4%, and Nike, trading up 9.9% on the day.

