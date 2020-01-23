Dow Movers: TRV, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 4.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 4.5%. Travelers Companies Inc is lower by about 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 2.9%, and Intel, trading up 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.