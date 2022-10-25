In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 11.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 1.4%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 13.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.3%, and Home Depot, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, AXP

