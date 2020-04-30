Dow Movers: TRV, AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 0.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 3.5%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 25.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 3.1%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.