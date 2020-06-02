Markets
Dow Movers: RTX, DOW

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 27.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Raytheon Technologies, trading down 1.3%. Raytheon Technologies is lower by about 32.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.1%, and American Express trading up 2.3% on the day.

