In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 3.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading down 2.0%. Procter & Gamble is lower by about 6.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.6%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: PG, UNH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.