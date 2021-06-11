Dow Movers: PG, MCD

In early trading on Friday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, McDonald's registers a 10.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.7%. Procter & Gamble is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.6%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.