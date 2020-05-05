Dow Movers: PG, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 37.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading flat on the day. Procter & Gamble is lower by about 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading up 0.2%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 3.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.