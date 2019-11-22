Dow Movers: PG, DOW

In early trading on Friday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Dow registers a 9.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.6%. Procter & Gamble is showing a gain of 30.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.5%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.0% on the day.

