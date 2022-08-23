Dow Movers: PG, CVX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Chevron Corporation registers a 37.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble Company (PG), trading down 1.7%. Procter & Gamble Company is lower by about 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 1.2%, and Caterpillar (CAT), trading up 2.2% on the day.

