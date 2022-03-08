In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Caterpillar Inc. has lost about 0.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading down 2.0%. Procter & Gamble is lower by about 8.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.7%, and Chevron, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: PG, CAT

