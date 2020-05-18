Dow Movers: PFE, DOW

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 10.0%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 32.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading up 0.3%. Pfizer is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading up 0.4%, and Walt Disney, trading up 9.1% on the day.

