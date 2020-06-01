Dow Movers: PFE, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 22.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading down 7.2%. Pfizer is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 2.7%, and Boeing, trading up 2.1% on the day.

