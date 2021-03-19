Dow Movers: NKE, WBA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 33.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 4.2%. Nike is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 3.6%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 0.4% on the day.

