Dow Movers: NKE, WBA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 14.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.5%. Nike is showing a gain of 34.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.6%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.4% on the day.

