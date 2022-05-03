In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 10.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 3.0%. Nike is lower by about 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.3%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, VZ

