In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 12.1%. Nike is lower by about 49.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 1.5%, and Salesforce, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, UNH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.