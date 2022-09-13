Dow Movers: NKE, PG

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.1%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 13.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 3.8%. Nike is lower by about 35.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 3.2%, and Chevron, trading down 0.5% on the day.

